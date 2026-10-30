The fascinating story of Grimsby’s ‘destination synagogue’

The Jewish crew who came to Grimsby Docks were quite rough and ready. They brought distinctive tunes from their shtetls that are still in use and exclusive, I believe, to the town

As a barrister I happened to represent one of Lord Heneage’s descendants a few years ago and thanked him for this wonderful gesture so many years ago. The Jewish crew who came to Grimsby Docks were quite rough and ready. They brought distinctive tunes from their shtetls that are still in use and exclusive, I believe, to the town.

Many Jews moved on virtually straight away. In 1890 the Grimsby Observer recorded an altercation that led to a court hearing between Mr Kuntsman and Mr Cohen (both tailors) for “assault and ejection” from the synagogue. The row was apparently about which seat they had in the shul. Now seats are plentiful and there is no cause to fight over them. By the time that I was born in 1956 there were about 350 Jews in the Grimsby area, according to the census. Decline set in after the war by a mixture of assimilation and exodus (a few went to Israel, but more moved to London and Manchester). I still own a house there. I was confidently told in the 1970s by older congregants that the community would last only ten years. Fifty years later I would not say we are going strong but we are maintaining the truly magnificent shul.

There is no university nearby to bring Jews to the area. I am not sure whether it is right to say we are a growing community when the average age of members is over 80 but for the past four years we have increased in numbers. We only conduct Yom Kippur services and occasional Friday nights under the Orthodox rite. We last had a rabbi 60 years ago. We are lucky that Jonathan Arkush, the former president of the Board of Deputies, has conducted Yom Kippur services for the last 51 years.

The stained glass in the shul windows is outstanding and recalls congregants who were mayors, magistrates and councillors in the town. Photos of the windows graced the front cover of a book published some years ago by English Heritage about English synagogues. Today we are gaining support from Heritage Lincolnshire for both the mikveh and the shul itself (now the only ones in Lincolnshire). They also mounted an exhibition in the Town about Jewish immigration.

Although Grimsby was a tough place (the hard drinking that took place in the centre on a Saturday night gave it a Wild West atmosphere), I found that it was a generally tolerant place and the Jews were respected, especially in the business community. Jews generally kept their heads down (although there was some cross-religious co-operation) and few would have known where the shul was. Sadly, the graves in the cemetery (which is in a tough part of town) were frequently daubed before high fences were installed to put a stop to this. There has also been sporadic vandalism in the shul itself. Last Yom Kippur on hearing of the horrific events at Heaton Park a non-Jewish couple came to the shul as Neilah started to give us flowers in solidarity.

While other Jewish communities on the East Coast have shut their doors, Grimsby remains as a still small voice. If you fancy an experience of Yom Kippur you’ll never get elsewhere, sign up for the Grimsby minyan next year.

You won’t forget it.