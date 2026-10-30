The fascinating story of Grimsby’s ‘destination synagogue’

The Grimsby shul is in the heart of the East Marsh district of the Lincolnshire city, an area regularly listed as being one of the ten most deprived wards in the country. The wind rattles off the North Sea. It was once where the fishermen lived in the long ago days when it was the world’s largest fishing port. It’s an area where many Jews once lived too. But now only about 12 inhabit it. But we have become a fashionable “destination synagogue”.
This year the sound of the shtetl and chazanut echoed across the windswept district. Twenty five people came from all corners of the Earth – Israel, Manchester, Newcastle, London and even Hebden Bridge. We ate together both before and after the fast and had a very meaningful yom tov. The following day we went to the cemetery to help to clean up the graves, which had been overrun by roots.
Most of the 19th-century Jews came here from Russia, Poland and Lithuania as Grimsby was one of the closest entry ports. There are still immigrants from Lithuania but they are not Jews. Many of these Jewish travellers thought that they had bought a golden ticket to the US (the golden land) but they were dropped off instead in the closest English port. The Great Central Railway Co offered cheap package deals from Riga (Latvia), Libau, Hamburg and Rotterdam to the town. History does not record whether any sued the ship owners when they discovered their dud tickets. What is known is that many changed their name on entry, as did my maternal grandfather from Plotkin to Bolton on the instructions of the Customs Officers, although this may be apocryphal.
The magnificent shul, which has just been awarded £232,500 by Historic England to fund vital restoration work, was built in the 1888 and took the name of Sir Moses Montefiore, who never actually visited the place. The community appears to date from 1865 when folks started to meet for worship in peoples’ houses. Inevitably, for a short period there were two rival shuls. Heneage Road, where the single shul now stands, was originally dedicated by Lord Heneage (the local Lord of the Manor) for religious and educational use when he developed large parts of the town. It was opposite two churches when I was growing up; only one survives.
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