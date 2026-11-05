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‘I would be glad to hear from Mr Burnham on what principle one ancient wrong earns a cheque and another a shrug’: Letters to the Editor, November 6 2026

November 5, 2026 12:37
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Should strictly Orthodox people be allowed to vote in Israel if they refuse to serve in the army, a reader asks this week (Photo by Maya Levin / AFP via Getty Images)
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Israeli elections

Jane Prinsley rightly emphasises that the Israeli election showed a passionate commitment to democracy, with a 77 per cent turnout, thousands of expatriates flying in to vote, and a whole plethora of issues discussed in addition to the main concern, security (Reality of Israeli democracy is far more complex than Emily Thornberry seems to realise, October 30). It will surprise many that not only do Arab citizens have the vote, but they achieved 19 potentially influential seats in the Knesset. And the election was largely free from incident and fair.

But if, after such a civilised example of electoral practice, Israeli voters are still unable to unseat “Mr Security“ – the man on whose watch the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust occurred – and oblige Benjamin Netanyahu to face charges of corruption, as seems likely, then how effective is this democracy?

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