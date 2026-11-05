‘I would be glad to hear from Mr Burnham on what principle one ancient wrong earns a cheque and another a shrug’: Letters to the Editor, November 6 2026

Unsurprisingly, diaspora Jews had no influence whatsoever over the outcome. It’s difficult enough effecting change in one’s own country of birth.

Stan Labovitch

Windsor

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So many of us – those who live here with family in Israel and those whose children made aliyah and help guard the state of Israel – understand the reality of who is voting and accept that’s fine. However, I didn’t realise that the strictly Orthodox can vote even though they don’t send their sons to guard our land and prove their loyalty. They want the benefits without the commitment. Any new government needs to change this without delay.

Norma Neville

London Nw4

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For the first time I followed the Israeli election with great interest.

My only disappointment was that unlike UK senior political leaders neither Netanyahu, Eisenkot or Rabbi Yosef [of the Shas party] took the opportunity to mention to voters that they were Jewish and what occupations their fathers had.

Llewellyn Gaba

Cardiff

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Home grown

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Starmer’s ill-timed recognition of a Palestinian state followed by Burnham’s early castigation of Israel must have lost Labour some support. Was it therefore with recovery in mind that they introduced a budget minimally reducing the tax on our beloved pickled cucumbers?

Barrington Black.

London NW 3

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Reparation claims

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I see the prime minister is under pressure to compensate the Commonwealth for the sins of earlier centuries. In the spirit of fairness, may I submit an older claim?

In 1210 King John locked up the Jews of England at Bristol until they promised him 66,000 marks of silver, which was more than the Crown collected from the whole kingdom in a year.

One Abraham of Bristol was relieved of a tooth a day until he agreed to pay. In 1290 Edward I finished the job by expelling us altogether and keeping whatever was left.

By my rough reckoning, a year’s revenue today comes to about £1 trillion. I haven’t tried to work out 816 years of interest, partly from generosity and partly because my calculator ran out of noughts.

We would be reasonable creditors. We’d accept payment in instalments, or in kind: the freehold of Old Jewry in the City would be a nice gesture. We are prepared to drop the dental claims.

Once the account is settled, Mr Burnham might like to send Copenhagen an invoice for the Danegeld. The Normans, I suspect, will be harder to get hold of.

I shan’t hold my breath. But I would be glad to hear from Mr Burnham on what principle one ancient wrong earns a cheque and another a shrug.

Shimon Cohen

London N2