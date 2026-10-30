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Jane Prinsley

By

Jane Prinsley

Opinion

Reality of Israeli democracy is far more complex than Emily Thornberry seems to realise

Never mind the snap judgement of the foreign affairs select committee chair – there were intricate issues for every group of voter in this election

October 30, 2026 16:21
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Supporters of Arab-led Joint List cheer at campaign HQ in Nazareth as first exit polls were announced on TV on Tuesday (AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP via Getty Images)
5 min read
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There are two Israels. There is the one that protesters flood London’s streets to demonstrate against, that Westminster debates more than the NHS and that our newspapers obsess over.

Then there is the real Israel. One exists in reality, the other in the imagination, and the two have very little to do with each other.

A good example of this is Dame Emily Thornberry, chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, who claimed hours after Israel’s exit polls were released that they showed Netanyahu had been “defeated”.

They showed nothing of the sort.

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Israel

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