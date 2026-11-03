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‘Making gherkins cheaper is a policy bubbe would have brought in!’

Leading Jewish figures welcome the chancellor’s Budget pledge to suspend the 12 per cent import tariff on the pickled baby cucumbers

November 3, 2026 10:59
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Mr Pickle at the Jewish Culture Month launch party (Photo: Board of Deputies)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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So there was some good news in the Budget after all.

Chancellor John Healey announced the removal of import tariffs from more than 100 every day food products, including gherkins.

Leading Jewish figures welcomed the move which, it is said, could reduce the price of a jar of Mrs Elswood gherkins by around 4p.

Burger lovers will be happy as well.

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Topics:

Budget

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