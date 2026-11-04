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‘I did not want to tell the doctor I am Jewish’

Following several high-profile cases of antisemitism among NHS doctors and nurses, our writer asks, is it reasonable to feel nervous of staff?

November 4, 2026 12:50
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Apprehensive: one in four Jews conceal their identity when they go for NHS treatment, according to a Campaign Against Antisemitism report

By

Anonymous

3 min read
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I’m sitting in a central London hospital, awaiting my final radiotherapy session for breast cancer. A radiographer, who is wearing a hijab, comes out to speak to one of my fellow patients. “Salaam alaykum,” she says to him.

I feel a spike of anxiety.

I know it is irrational. But after more than three years of surging antisemitism, including cases involving NHS staff, I have become more apprehensive than I care to admit. Some of these controversies have involved Muslim healthcare professionals, although prejudice is by no means confined to any one community and I know perfectly well that the overwhelming majority of Muslims have nothing to do with such hatred.

The radiographer has not said “Free Palestine”. Nor is she wearing any watermelon regalia. She looks perfectly cheerful and has given me no reason whatsoever to question her professionalism. But in ten minutes, I’ll be lying powerless under machinery to zap my body with high-energy photons – over which this technician will have control. And in my vulnerable position, even an innocent Muslim greeting is enough to stir anxieties I would rather not have and for which I feel guilty, paranoid, and a little bit stupid.

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Topics:

antisemitism in the NHS

Antisemitism

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