Become a Member

By

Letters

‘For three years our streets have seen extremism normalised and terrorism celebrated’: Letters to the Editor, October 30 2026

October 28, 2026 14:06
GettyImages-2301369602.jpg
Rioters in Paris, one holding a Palestinian flag (Photo by Amaury Cornu / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)
3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

French riots

Consequences shape behaviour in a way no lecture can. Remove them, and you remove the mechanism that drives personal responsibility.

It is against the law to racially abuse people on public transport, to walk out of a supermarket without paying, to jump the barriers at a railway station, to openly support a proscribed terrorist organisation, and to call for Jews to be killed. Yet increasingly such behaviour carries no consequence, as the police struggle to enforce the very laws that keep us all safe.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Letters

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper