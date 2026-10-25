Become a Member
UK

Board of Deputies votes to declare Greens a ‘racist party’

At Sunday’s monthly plenary, called on other parties to shun alliances with the Greens following their ‘Zionism is racism’ vote

October 25, 2026 13:14
Copy of GettyImages-2282541146.jpg
Green Party leader Zack Polanski poses with supporters after speaking at a rally in south London on June 24, 2026. This image is illustrative and there is no suggestion of racism concerning anyone pictured (Getty Images)

By

Simon Rocker

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The Board of Deputies has overwhelmingly voted to condemn the Green Party of England and Wales as a “racist party” following its declaration that Zionism was racism at its conference earlier this month.

At an online meeting, by a majority of 118 to one, members of the representative body said that the party “has, by adopting an antisemitic platform, become a racist party, and that the Board shall treat it as it has treated other racist parties”.

Laura Marks, who chaired Sunday's debate on the Green PartyLaura Marks, who chaired Sunday's debate on the Green Party[Missing Credit]

President Phil Rosenberg urged members to support the resolution, which was proposed by Ashley Hirst, a deputy for Hendon’s Ner Israel Synagogue, and Max Royston, a representative for St John’s Wood (United) Synagogue.

In his opening, Hirst linked Zionism to more than two millennia of Jewish history and religious tradition. “In every age we have spoken of our bond with Zion in the language of the day,” he said.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Green Party

Zionism

Board of Deputies

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper