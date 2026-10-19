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‘Palestine poppy’ criticised as attempt to ‘hijack’ Remembrance Day

Veterans and politicians have voiced outrage over the accessory which is for sale on Ebay

October 19, 2026 13:44
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The Palestine Poppy on eBay, which is for sale for £1.78, has been met with criticism (Image: eBay/Palestine Poppy)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Gaza activists have been accused of trying to “hijack” Remembrance Day with the sale of a “Palestine Poppy”.

The accessory is priced at £1.78 on Ebay and is listed as “not for profit”, with money going towards charities in Palestine.

A description says donations will also go towards “organisations working to educate people about the region’s history and current situation and bring about the end to the occupation and war crimes through legal routes”.

Stuart Fawcett, a former Royal Navy officer who is now a Labour councillor for North East Derbyshire District Council, told the Telegraph that the poppy was an attempt to “hijack our national symbol of resistance”.

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Remembrance Sunday

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