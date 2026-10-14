Edgware and Hendon Reform appoints female rabbi for first time

EHRS Chair Joanna Sigalov said: “Rabbi Debbie is the perfect choice for EHRS. She is deeply respected and loved by members of every generation, and we are delighted that she will lead us into our next chapter. What makes this appointment particularly special is that we already know the person we are entrusting with our future.”

Well known for her interfaith work, Rabbi Young-Somers lectures on religion and dialogue at Leo Baeck College, broadcasts on BBC Radio 2’s Pause for Thought and serves as a trustee of Faith for the Climate.

Described EHRS as “a home with many rooms”, Rabbi Young-Somers said: “After nearly seven years at EHRS as part of the clergy team, working to nurture and grow the community – from our tots’ services through to essential community care offerings for all, and so much in between – I feel incredibly excited and honoured to be working with our wonderful professional team and lay leaders to continue to shape EHRS, help her flourish and make Judaism meaningful in a constantly evolving world.”

Her appointment has been welcomed by Rabbi Mark Goldsmith, who said: "Debbie is exceptional in building relationships with other faith leaders and communities and is a Rabbi of vision. She will help keep EHRS as an inclusive, innovating and supportive Jewish community, true to the traditions of Reform Judaism."

EHRS was formed in November 2017, following the merger of Hendon Reform and Edgware and District Reform. The congregation attracts members from Barnet, Hertfordshire, Harrow and beyond.