Edgware and Hendon Reform appoints female rabbi for first time

One of the largest synagogue in the Movement for Progressive Judaism has appointed a female rabbi for the first time.
Rabbi Debbie Young-Somers will become the senior rabbi at Edgware and Hendon Reform Synagogue in May, succeeding Rabbi Mark Goldsmith, who is retiring.
The appointment also marks the first time the synagogue – or its predecessor congregations (Hendon Reform and Edgware and District Reform) – is appointing a senior rabbi from within its clergy.
Rabbi Young-Somers first served at Edgware as a student rabbi in 2007 to 2008 before rejoining the community in April 2020.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.