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Edgware and Hendon Reform appoints female rabbi for first time

Rabbi Debbie Young-Somers will succeed Rabbi Mark Goldsmith next May

October 14, 2026 10:56
Rabbi Debbie Young-Somers (Photo: EHRS)
Rabbi Debbie Young-Somers (Photo: EHRS)

By

Gaby Wine

1 min read
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One of the largest synagogue in the Movement for Progressive Judaism has appointed a female rabbi for the first time.

Rabbi Debbie Young-Somers will become the senior rabbi at Edgware and Hendon Reform Synagogue in May, succeeding Rabbi Mark Goldsmith, who is retiring.

The appointment also marks the first time the synagogue – or its predecessor congregations (Hendon Reform and Edgware and District Reform) – is appointing a senior rabbi from within its clergy.

Rabbi Young-Somers first served at Edgware as a student rabbi in 2007 to 2008 before rejoining the community in April 2020.

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Topics:

Movement for Progressive Judaism

Edgware and Hendon Reform

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