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Lorin Bell-Cross

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

Analysis

This charming man... or bigmouth strikes again: what should Britain’s Jews expect from our Smiths fan PM Andy Burnham?

Opening chapter of his premiership has been sure-footed bar a couple of mishaps – but an early general election could change everything

July 28, 2026 14:19
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Andy Burnham at No10 North at Heron House in Manchester last Friday (Christopher Furlong/Getty)
4 min read
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Andy Burnham was looking for Keir’s job and then he found Keir’s job (through a by-election victory and Labour leadership coronation).

Although heaven knows the prime minister (and vocal The Smiths fan) isn’t miserable now, some JC readers and Jewish communal organisations weren’t exactly overjoyed by a number of his early interventions and announcements, especially when it comes to Israel.

First was his apology for stances Labour took on the conflict in Gaza under Sir Keir Starmer, then came his interview with Gary Lineker – who shared a post about Zionism which depicted a rat – in which he failed to push back on the former Match of the Day star’s description of Israel’s actions as a “genocide”.

A few of the new government appointments didn’t do much to ease the panic on the streets of (north) London.

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

10 Downing Street

Israel

Gaza

Sir Keir Starmer

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