Andy Burnham fails to push back against Gary Lineker’s description of Gaza conflict as ‘genocide’

Lineker also asked Burnham about foreign policy, saying that he thought part of the reason Keir Starmer struggled “was the way he dealt with the ongoing genocide, I think, in Gaza and what's happening in Lebanon as well”.

The former BBC presenter questioned the incoming prime minister on how he’d “deal with that situation”.

Burnham did not repeat the word “genocide”, but failed to push back against Lineker’s description of the conflict in Gaza as such.

The Labour MP said: “I did address Gaza directly last week and I recognised that Labour got it wrong. I mean obviously the attacks of October 7 were horrendous.

"But at the same time I look then at what happened in the aftermath and has carried on happening and it's possible to criticise both things rather than just pick a side.

“In my view it was wrong for the suggestion to be made that essential supplies could be closed off”, Burnham said, adding: “It was an impression given, but sometimes in politics when those impressions land with people they can cause real hurt and I took the moment to say that that was something that I should acknowledge was wrong and apologise, for which I did.”

Burnham continued: “I think, as you said in your question, I have real concerns about, well, the destruction of Gaza and, you know, the disproportionate nature of that.

"So … from my point of view, I … will always try and call it as I see it in the fairest way I possibly can.”

He went on to highlight how he was one of the earliest voices to call for a ceasefire in the conflict in Gaza.

Former director of BBC Television Danny Cohen told the JC: "It is very disappointing to see the incoming prime minister give one of his very first interviews to Gary Lineker, who left the BBC after sharing a post about Zionism which depicted a rat – an animal the Nazis used to depict Jews.

"To make matters worse, Mr Burnham failed to challenge Lineker’s description of the conflict in Gaza as 'genocide'. This is an unproven claim which fuels antisemitism in Britain.

"All of this sends a deeply worrying signal to the Jewish community.”

A senior Labour source who is Jewish was also critical of Burnham over the interview with Lineker.

The source said: "This is the sort of maladroit, soggy soft-left virtue-signalling that many of us have been worried about.

"This sort of early unforced error really doesn't auger well for relations with the Jewish community.

"Which is sad, because with Heaton Park he responded with real respect and understanding. Perhaps what goes on in Manchester, stays there."

Last week, the Board of Deputies and Jewish Leadership Council said that they had written to Burnham to express their “significant concerns” about his comments on the conflict in Gaza, and to highlight the dangers of when criticism of Israel shifts to demonisation of the world’s only Jewish state.

During his by-election campaign to be elected as the MP for Makerfield, Burnham declined to label Israel’s actions a genocide. The Conservatives said he was “cowardly” for refusing to say Israel isn’t committing genocide, while the Greens have attacked him for not calling Israel’s actions a genocide.

Burnham’s decision to give an interview to Lineker – one of the few interviews he has given since he has been confirmed as the next Labour leader – will also likely face wider criticism.

Lineker, who presented Match of the Day for 26 years, stepped down from the BBC after he faced allegations of antisemitism for sharing a post about Zionism that included an image of a rat.

He apologised and denied allegations of antisemitism.

The Board of Deputies rejected his apology at the time as “empty and belated,” and said Lineker’s “use of social media has been unacceptable for too long.”

Prior to the World Cup, streaming giants Netflix were criticised by Labour Against Antisemitism for signing a deal, said to be worth £14 million, to broadcast Lineker’s The Rest Is Football podcast on the platform.

A spokesperson for Andy Burnham said: “Andy has been absolutely clear there is no place in Britain for the scourge of antisemitism and he condemns it absolutely. He is clear that now and as Prime Minister he will throw his full support behind the fight against it and offer his full support to Britain’s Jewish community. He has endorsed the government’s funding boost of £250m to protect Jewish communities and said Jewish safety is a priority for him."