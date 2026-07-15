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Andy Burnham fails to push back against Gary Lineker’s description of Gaza conflict as ‘genocide’

Incoming prime minister interviewed by former footballer who left BBC shortly after sharing post about Zionism that included an image of a rat

July 15, 2026 18:00
Image 15-07-2026 at 17.47.jpeg
Andy Burnham being interviewed by Gary Lineker (Image: Goalhanger/Youtube Screenshot).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
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Gary Lineker’s description of the conflict in Gaza as a “genocide” received no pushback from Britain’s next prime minister during an interview he gave the former BBC broadcaster.

Andy Burnham gave an interview to the former Match of the Day presenter which was posted to Lineker’s production company Goalhanger’s YouTube channel on Wednesday afternoon.

In it, Burnham discussed his campaigning for justice for Hillsborough families, hinted at a possible tax rise “at some point that might be having to ask for a little more” and spoke of hopes and fears ahead of England’s world cup semi-final clash with Argentina.

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Gary Lineker

Labour Party

Gaza

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