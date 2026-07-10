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We will talk to Andy Burnham about link between Israel-hate and antisemitic attacks, say Jewish leaders

Communal groups voice ‘significant concerns’ over next PM’s statement on Gaza

July 10, 2026 11:49
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Andy Burnham, Britain's next prime minister, has been criticised by the Board of Deputies and Jewish Leadership Council (Photo: Getty)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
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The Board of Deputies and Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) have voiced “significant concerns” over Andy Burnham’s statement on Israel and Gaza yesterday.

Britain’s next prime minister apologised for Labour’s previous stance on the conflict in Gaza, said that Britain was too slow to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and said he was considering further anti-Israel measures, including a ban on trade in goods with Israeli settlements.

In a statement, the communal organisations said they had been in contact with Burnham’s team directly to express their grievances.

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Board of Deputies

Jewish Leadership Council

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