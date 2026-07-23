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New Foreign Office minister said Palestinians are subject to a ‘system of legal apartheid’

Uma Kumaran’s comments made just two weeks before her appointment by Andy Burnham have been labelled ‘inflammatory and false’

July 23, 2026 16:28
GettyImages-2194418512.jpg
MP Uma Kumaran speaks during a reception in Downing Street in 2025 (Image: Getty)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
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A Foreign Office minister newly appointed by Andy Burnham recently said that the Palestinians were facing a “system of legal apartheid”.

The department has, as yet, refused to say whether Uma Kumaran will be the minister responsible for the Middle East.

The Labour MP for Bow and Stratford, made the comments during a session of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee on July 7.

She was questioning then-Middle East minister Hamish Falconer about the detention of Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of the Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza arrested by Israel in late 2024 on the suspicion that he was “a Hamas terrorist operative”.

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Topics:

Foreign Office

Middle East

Labour Party

Andy Burnham

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