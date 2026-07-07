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Middle East minister accused of lobbying for ‘Hamas colonel’ detained by Israel

Published images appear to show hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya in military fatigues alongside members of Hamas

July 7, 2026 14:40
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Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer in the House of Commons (ParliamentTV)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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The Middle East minister has been accused of “lobbying” on behalf of an alleged Hamas colonel.

Hamish Falconer voiced concern over the detention and treatment of Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of the Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza, who has been held by Israel since December 2024.

“I am aware of the concerning reports about the treatment of Dr Hussam Abu Safiya who is still in Israeli detention. We have raised his case again today with the Israeli authorities. Britain’s commitment to the rule of law and a fair trial is resolute,” the minister wrote on X.

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Topics:

Foreign Office

Hamas

Gaza

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