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Lorin Bell-Cross

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Lorin Bell-Cross

Analysis

Fallout from Greens’ ‘Zionism is racism’ motion may be reshaping electoral calculus in British politics

Hours after Nigel Farage called for no pacts with Zack Polanski’s party, Andy Burnham promised action

October 16, 2026 15:35
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Losing support: Green Party leader Zack Polanski fails to claim Holborn and St Pancras from Labour at last week's by-election (Carl Court/Getty Images)
4 min read
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After the initial shock over the Greens branding Zionism as racist, the ensuing fallout from a motion widely seen as antisemitic reverberated across Westminster.

The knock-on effect may have appreciably altered the political map for Britain, as Andy Burnham is rumoured to be considering call an early election next year.

Early on Wednesday morning, Nigel Farage called on the prime minister to explicitly rule out partnerships with Zack Polanki’s party.

Writing exclusively in the JC, Reform UK’s leader said: “Labour’s leadership must now speak plainly and immediately. They must reject any electoral alliance with the Greens.

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