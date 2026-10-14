Labour must rule out electoral pacts with the Greens who have embraced antisemitic dogma

Which is why today I call upon the Labour Party to draw a red line. They must announce there will be no electoral pacts with the Green Party. Not now, not ever.

I know a thing or two about drawing such lines. When the British National Party previously tried to attach itself to me, I made it crystal clear that I would have no truck with them.

Their politics of thuggery had absolutely no place in British politics. Whilst I do understand the concerns that drive people towards them, I have taken the same firm stance against the more extreme fringes that occasionally surface on the right. Consistency demands the same standard be applied on the left.

Don’t be fooled into thinking the Green’s remain some fringe movement with no chance of getting anywhere near the levers of power. Andy Burnham’s push for proportional representation makes that prospect very real indeed.

Under a reformed voting system, where coalitions become the norm, the scenario where Labour would need Green votes to form a government are now entirely realistic. And the price of power would be shared responsibility for a party that has capitulated to radical Islam. That is a price no serious British government should ever contemplate paying.

Labour’s leadership must now speak plainly and immediately. They must reject any electoral alliance with the Greens. They must rule out any coalition whatsoever and make it clear that a party which has chosen antisemitic dogma has no place at the cabinet table.

Britain has no shortage of political differences. We argue fiercely about tax, social care and energy. Those are all legitimate debates.

Equating the existence of the world’s only Jewish state with racism is not. It is a descent into the oldest and ugliest of prejudices masquerading as progressive virtue.

I will not tolerate sectarian politics or the importation of fundamentalism into our once vibrant democracy. Neither should Labour.