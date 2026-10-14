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Nigel Farage

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Nigel Farage

Opinion

Labour must rule out electoral pacts with the Greens who have embraced antisemitic dogma

Reform UK’s leader says sectarian politics and importation of fundamentalism have no place in our democracy

October 14, 2026 06:00
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Green Party leader Zack Polanski poses with supporters after speaking at a rally in south London on June 24, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
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The Green party’s formal adoption of the poisonous doctrine that Zionism is racism has unequivocally placed it beyond the pale of civilised politics.

The once friendly tree huggers, whose members tended to be well-meaning (albeit misguided) types primarily concerned with environmental issues, have cast off its harmless image and crossed a line which should alarm us all.

For the Green’s leader, Zack Polanski, to claim he would have voted against the motion which passed at its recent conference is not nearly enough. He should condemn it entirely. He has pointedly not done so.

Make no mistake, any political party that even contemplates sharing power with Mr Polanski now would be legitimising an ideology that denies the Jewish people the right to a homeland. That ideology is radical Islam.

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Topics:

Nigel Farage

Green Party

Zack Polanski

Labour Party

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