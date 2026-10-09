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Polanski slammed for claiming he opposed ‘Zionism is racism’ motion

Head of Jewish Greens calls for Polanski’s resignation following by-election defeat

October 9, 2026 09:57
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Zack Polanski listens to the Labour Party candidate, Sagal Abdi-Wali, give her acceptance speech after her victory in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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Zack Polanski has been criticised after claiming that he opposed his party’s controversial “Zionism is Racism” motion, despite not voting against it at his party’s conference.

Following his defeat to Labour in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election, the Green Party leader was criticised by Caroline Lucas, the party’s former leader and first MP, for not taking a stance against the motion, but he claimed he was too busy focusing on his by-election campaign.

He told Sky News: “There was a national by-election going on, one of the most important elections in our recent history and people in that election said they wanted to see me on the ground.

“They wanted to see me dealing with local issues, so I did exactly that.”

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Topics:

Zack Polanski

Zionism

Green Party

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