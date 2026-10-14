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Exclusive: Nigel Farage calls on Labour to rule out pacts with Green Party

After Polanksi’s party calls Zionism racist, former Labour minister says: I’m no fan of Reform leader but he’s right here

October 14, 2026 06:00
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Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during a press conference at Alcaline House, Lympne Industrial Estate, Hythe in Kent. (Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

5 min read
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Nigel Farage has called on the Labour Party to pledge a “red line” ruling out any electoral alliances with the Greens after their conference vote branding Zionism as racism.

Writing exclusively for the JC, the Reform UK leader called the policy adopted last week “antisemitic dogma” placing Zack Polanski’s party “beyond the pale of civilised politics”.

Several Labour figures, including a former minister and a current MP, have backed the call for a red line, with one saying: “I’m no fan of Farage, but he’s absolutely correct here.”

Farage is the first political leader to demand the formal ostracisation of the Greens, in an echo of the “firewall” maintained by mainstream parties in Germany against the far-right AfD.

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Topics:

Nigel Farage

Green Party

Reform UK

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