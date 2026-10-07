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Bring in ‘firewall’ against the Greens, Britain’s parties told

After ‘Zionism is racism’ motion, politicians face calls to adopt policy similar to refusal to share power with AfD in Germany

October 7, 2026 11:14
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Green Party leader Zack Polanski delivers his speech at the Green Party annual conference at Brighton Centre on October 2, 2026 (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read
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Mainstream politicians are being urged to commit to a ‘firewall’ against the Greens and refuse to work in any way with the party after it passed a motion saying ‘Zionism is racism’.

The call for a policy similar to the one in Germany which isolates the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) places pressure on the Liberal Democrats to break up council coalitions with Zack Polanski’s party.

Labour MP Luke Akehurst said there were no circumstances in which mainstream parties could share power with the Greens following the “grotesque” vote, which saw members reject an amendment intended to protect Jewish members who attend synagogue.

The demand comes amid condemnation from Jewish leaders and ministers, as the Green Party has been reported to the police and equalities watchdog over its conference and motion.

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Topics:

Green Party

Zack Polanski

Zionism

Politics

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