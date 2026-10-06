Zack Polanski’s claim his ancestors fled Nazis questioned as all grandparents ‘were born in the UK’

Zack Polanski’s claim that his ancestors fled the Nazis have been questioned after it was reported that his family has lived in the UK since before the Second World War.

The Green Party leader has said on several occasions that his ancestors fled the Nazis before coming to the UK.

He told The Rest Is Politics podcast last December of members of his family escaping pogroms in Ukraine “then fleeing the Nazis and then ending up in the UK”.

He also made the claim on the BBC’s Question Time that same month, when he told the audience: “This is personal to me... My great-grandparents lived in Latvia. They're Jewish, and we fled because of pogroms... We ended up in Ukraine. We fled again; more pogroms. Then in Nazi-occupied Poland. Then fled again. And this is what people have done throughout history.”