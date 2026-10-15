Equalities watchdog writes to Greens over ‘impact’ of ‘Zionism is racism’ policy

Whether or not the Greens have complied with the Equality Act will likely “hinge on the practical effects of the motion”, the regulator said, adding that it had written to the party asking for more information.

A spokesperson said: “We have written to the Green Party of England and Wales about its recently adopted ‘Zionism is racism’ motion to ask for more information and assess its practical implications and potential impact.

“We have received complaints alleging unlawful activity under the Equality Act 2010, including concerns that Jewish people could face discrimination because of their beliefs following the adoption of the motion. As with every complaint we receive, we will assess the information provided carefully and following that consideration take action where appropriate.

“We recognise that many Jewish people will be feeling vulnerable following the party’s motion. Political parties, like all duty-bearers, must comply with the Equality Act and take steps to avoid discrimination including on the grounds of race, religion or belief.

“We have guidance advising parties on their responsibilities under the Act and urge them to consider it. This could include reviewing party policies, practices or their application to identify areas of potential discrimination, harassment or victimisation that need to be addressed. In the case of the Green Party motion, compliance with the Equality Act is likely to hinge on the practical effects of the motion.

“We also recognise the right to freedom of expression is fundamental to our democracy and must be protected, even when dealing with complex and sensitive issues. The right to freedom of expression and the right to be free from discrimination are not mutually exclusive and must be considered together. We urge those in positions of authority to balance these rights appropriately and respectfully.”

The JC revealed last week that the government’s independent adviser on antisemitism had called on Britain’s equalities watchdog to launch a probe into the Green Party.

Lord Mann has accused Green Party leader Zack Polanski of “running away” from the party’s widely condemned decision to adopt a motion equating Zionism with racism and claimed he made efforts to meet party officials to avoid the present situation.

It came after a number of Labour MPs and the Campaign Against Antisemitism referred the party to the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) for potential discrimination against Jews.

The Green Party said it “will not discriminate against or exclude people for holding Zionist views”.

A spokesperson for the party added: “The motion passed at conference sets out a political position. It has no impact on membership conditions or internal disciplinary processes.

“We are a democratic party with a strong culture of open debate and disagreement. Members do not have to agree with every party policy, and differences of opinion are a normal and healthy aspect of party democracy.

“The party’s comprehensive antisemitism guidance, which forms part of our framework of ethics, remains unchanged. We remain committed to tackling antisemitism and ensuring Jewish members feel welcome and respected.”