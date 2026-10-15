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Equalities watchdog writes to Greens over ‘impact’ of ‘Zionism is racism’ policy

The EHRC says Jewish people ‘will be feeling vulnerable’ after the motion was adopted at the party’s conference

October 15, 2026 16:53
polanski.webp
Zack Polanski during the count declaration in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election on October 9, 2026 (Image: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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Britain’s equalities watchdog has written to the Green Party about its “Zionism is racism” policy, in a bid to assess its ‘impact’.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said it recognised “many Jewish people will be feeling vulnerable following the party’s motion”, which was passed at the Greens’ conference earlier this month.

In its letter to the Greens, the EHRC has asked for “more information” to “assess its practical implications and potential impact”, after receiving complaints under the Equality Act about the motion, which has been widely criticised as antisemitic.

The watchdog’s letter to the Greens comes after Labour announced it will end its power-sharing agreements with the Green Party on local councils if they do not reject the new policy.

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Topics:

Green Party

EHRC

Zack Polanski

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