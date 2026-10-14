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‘We cannot support a partnership’ with Greens, says Burnham after ‘Zionism is racism’ motion

The prime minister condemned the decision by Zack Polanski’s party as ‘antisemitic’

October 14, 2026 14:46
Image 14-10-2026 at 13.21.jpeg
Andy Burnham during Prime Minister's Questions (Image: Parliament TV).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

1 min read
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Andy Burnham has said he cannot support “a partnership” with the Green Party following their decision to adopt a motion equating Zionism with racism.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Conservative MP Dame Harriet Baldwin raised the recent decision by Zack Polanski’s party and slammed “the Green Party’s descent into the most abhorrent antisemitism”, urging Burnham to “rule out cooperating with them”.

The prime minister responded by condemning the motion passed by the Green Party “unequivocally”.

“It is wrong. It is antisemitic, and this side of the House will have nothing to do with it”, Burnham added.

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Topics:

Prime Minister's Questions

Andy Burnham

Green Party

Labour Party

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