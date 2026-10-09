Burnham urges Green leaders to reverse party’s support for anti-Zionism motion

Andy Burnham has called on Green Party leaders to commit to reversing their party’s decision to label Zionism as racism.
Green members backed a motion calling Zionism racism and supporting the establishment of “a single democratic Palestinian State in all of historic Palestine” at their party conference on Sunday.
The move brought condemnation from other political parties and Jewish groups, while leader Zack Polanski, who did not take part in the vote, was barred from entering Israel.
Speaking to reporters in Berlin on Thursday, the Prime Minister described the motion as “a completely wrong decision” that effectively ruled out a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.
To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.