Burnham urges Green leaders to reverse party’s support for anti-Zionism motion

He said: “For that reason, it shouldn’t be supported in any way, shape or form. “I would call on the leadership of the Green Party to say that it will be reversed and it won’t be Green Party policy.”

But Mr Burnham declined to rule out entering into a coalition with the Greens in the event of a hung parliament after the next election, saying he would not get into “any business about what might or might not happen in the future”.

“I’m clearly setting out this Government’s view in relation to the wrongness of that resolution and the importance of the two-state solution,” he said.

Backing for the motion has already prompted some Green figures to quit the party, including the Greens’ deputy leader in Wales.

Former Green co-leader Adrian Ramsay, the MP for Waveney Valley, refused to rule out quitting the party on Wednesday, saying he was “not ruling anything in or out at this stage”.

He told the BBC: “What I’m doing at this stage, and we’re only a few days after the motion, is to talk carefully with colleagues to reflect both with Jewish Greens but also with Green MPs and other people in leading roles in the party to look at how best can we get things back on track.”