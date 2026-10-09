Become a Member
Politics

Exclusive: Government’s independent adviser on antisemitism calls for EHRC probe into Green Party

Lord Mann slammed Zack Polanski for ‘running away’ from his party’s ‘Zionism is racism’ debate

October 9, 2026 14:21
Copy of GettyImages-2297641764.jpg
Stickers against fascism are displayed on day one of the Green Party annual conference at Brighton Centre on October 2, 2026 in Brighton (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The government’s independent adviser on antisemitism has called on Britain’s equalities watchdog to launch a probe into the Green Party, the JC can reveal.

Lord Mann has accused Green Party leader Zack Polanski of “running away” from the party’s widely condemned decision to adopt a motion equating Zionism with racism and claimed he made efforts to meet party officials to avoid the present situation.

Speaking to the JC, Mann accused Polanski of “trying to dance on the head of the pin” having previously made pro-Israel comments which are in the public domain. 

Mann said the Green Party leader was “an ardent Zionist as a Lib Dem and when he first joined the Greens”.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Green Party

Zack Polanski

Lord Mann

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper