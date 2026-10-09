Exclusive: Government’s independent adviser on antisemitism calls for EHRC probe into Green Party

Following his by-election defeat in Holborn and St Pancras, Polanski claimed he opposed his party’s “Zionism is racism” motion despite failing to vote for it.

But the government’s independent adviser on antisemitism accused the Green Party leader of being partially responsible for the present predicament.

The party’s official Jewish group today urged Polanski to resign over his silence on the motion.

Speaking on Times Radio this morning, Jewish Greens Chair Vivien Lichtenstein described his inaction ahead of the motion as a “big mistake”.

Mann continued: “The mess that the Greens are in, due in part to his lack of leadership in running away from speaking in their debate on Zionism, is about much more than about some amendments.”

He then said that the substance of the motion passed by Polanski’s party required an official probe.

He said: “The Green Party is denying Jewish members and potential members their right to observe their religion as they choose and to identify as they choose. This is undeniably an issue for the EHRC to investigate and act on, and I call on them to do so immediately.

“In the United Kingdom you are able to identify as Jewish as you choose to and anyone putting restrictions on this is acting outside of the law,” he added.

Lord Mann (Image: Getty). AFP via Getty Images

In a statement after the passage of the motion last week, the Board of Deputies and Jewish Leadership Council expressed their opposition in no uncertain terms.

"Branding most British Jews and Jewish institutions ‘racist’ stokes anti-Jewish hatred after a year in which British Jews have been murdered attending their synagogue, stabbed in the streets, and seen their community buildings firebombed.”

Mann, a Labour peer, then said he had offered assistance to the Green Party well in advance of the passage of the motion, but added his offer had not been taken up by Polanski’s party.

“I have made multiple efforts to meet the Green Party over the last month in order to help them avoid this precipice, but unfortunately they have not had time to meet with me, despite the active efforts of some of their leading public figures,” he told the JC.

His intervention comes after over a dozen Labour MPs have reported the Green Party the EHRC, claiming that the passage of the “Zionism is racism” motion could unlawfully discriminate against Jewish members.

Around that time, Polanski said that: “As leader, I will not accept any exclusion, or refusal to engage with anyone, because of the religious or communal body they are part of.”

The Labour MPs also reported to the police some of the chants at the Green Party’s conference in Brigton, including “say it loud, say it clear, Zionists are not welcome here”. They claimed the language could constitute racial or religious hatred under the Public Order Act.

The Green Party has been approached for comment.

A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission said: "The EHRC receives complaints each week about allegations of unlawful activity contrary to the Equality Act 2010. We consider each complaint carefully and take action where appropriate.

"We have guidance advising political parties on their responsibilities under the Equality Act 2010. Like all duty-bearers, political parties must comply with the Act and take steps to avoid discrimination. This could include reviewing party policies, practices or their application to identify areas of potential discrimination that need to be addressed.

"As Britain's equality regulator and a national human rights institution, we recognise the right to free speech is fundamental to our democracy and must be protected even when dealing with complex and sensitive issues. Similarly, everyone has a right not to be discriminated against, including on the grounds of race, religion or belief. As part of our duty to foster good relations between different groups, we urge those in positions of authority to balance these rights appropriately and respectfully."