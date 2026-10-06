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MPs report Green Party to police and equalities watchdog over potential acts of anti-Jewish discrimination

‘Zionists not welcome’ chants and ‘Zionism is racism’ policy prompt action from 18 Labour parliamentarians

October 6, 2026 14:32
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Stickers against fascism are displayed on day one of the Green Party annual conference at Brighton Centre on October 2, 2026 in Brighton (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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More than a dozen Labour MPs have reported the Green Party to Sussex Police and the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) over potential incidents of anti-Jewish hatred at its conference last weekend. 

The Labour MPs, led by former Home Office minister Mike Tapp and Labour Friends of Israel chair Mark Sewards, have asked the force to assess whether chants of “say it loud, say it clear, Zionists are not welcome here” could constitute racial or religious hatred under the Public Order Act.

They asked the police to establish who participated in the chants, whether individuals were directly targeted and the wider circumstances surrounding the incident.

The parliamentarians also submitted a complaint to the EHRC raising concern that the party’s new policy stating “Zionism is racism” could unlawfully discriminate against its Jewish members.  

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Topics:

Green Party

Zack Polanski

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