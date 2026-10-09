Polanski faces leadership crisis as Labour wins Holborn and St Pancras by-election

The defeat raises fresh questions about Polanski’s leadership after Green Party members backed a motion declaring Zionism to be racism earlier this week. Polanski has insisted he will remain as leader.

Facing questions at 3am this morning after Abdi-Wali was declared winner, Polanski was asked whether he still agreed with the controversial motion – a policy which many Green insiders feared would hurt the party at the ballot box.

Having evaded answering that question since the party passed the motion at its conference last weekend, he said the displacement of the Palestinian people was racist - but would not take an explicit position.

Former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas had suggested ahead of the vote that defeat could threaten his position.

Lucas, who led the party three times and became its first MP, told BBC Newsnight that people should “see what happens in the coming days and weeks” when asked about his future.

But following the result, Polanski insisted he had no intention of stepping down.

Asked by Sky News whether he would continue as leader, he replied: “Yes absolutely, that’s what leaders do.”

He also rejected suggestions that standing in the by-election had been a mistake.

“I don’t think it was a mistake at all, I think it has been an opportunity to present Green Party values, to talk about rent controls, tackling the climate crisis, nationalising Thames Water, it’s been amazing to speak to people in Holborn and St Pancras, I’ve really enjoyed that.”

The north London constituency has been a Labour stronghold since its creation in 1983, held by Frank Dobson for 32 years and Sir Keir for 11.

The Greens conceded defeat ahead of the official declaration but described the “huge swing” as an “incredible result”.

A Green Party spokesperson said: “We are disappointed to miss out tonight but any ideas of a return to the cosy two-party system is just wishful thinking on the part of the establishment. We are here to stay and just getting started.

“The voters have delivered a message to the Labour Government today. They want real change; they want rent controls, they want to see an end to the privatised water rip-off; and they want to see justice for Palestinians.

“On the climate crisis, Labour will not have an easy political ride if they bring in new North Sea drilling.”

Abdi-Wali said her victory was a testament to the success of diversity in the borough.

“I hope this moment also says something about who gets to belong, for people who look like me, I hope they see themselves reflected in this place and know that their path too belongs here. This is Camden, and this is Britain.”

She added: “I’ve watched people across Camden work to build communities where difference is not something to fear, but something to value. We cannot allow that work, built over generations, to be casually undone by those who seek to divide us.

“We have a responsibility to defend what we’ve built, and pass it on. Hope is not naive. Without hope there is nothing to build on, and nothing to build for.

“People need to believe that politics can make their lives better and that their communities can thrive and that tomorrow can be better than today.”

She added: “That is what this victory represents. Winning not by making people afraid of each other, but by bringing people together.”



