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Polanski faces leadership crisis as Labour wins Holborn and St Pancras by-election

Labour's Sagal Abdi-Wali beat the Green Party leader by more than 3,000 votes

October 9, 2026 06:37
GettyImages-2298675114.jpg
Green Party candidate, Zack Polanski (C), attends the count declaration in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election on October 9, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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Green Party leader Zack Polanski has been defeated by Labour in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election following a week of controversy over his party’s decision to back a motion declaring Zionism to be racism.

Polanski lost to Camden Council leader Sagal Abdi-Wali, who retained the north London seat for Labour following the resignation of former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Abdi-Wali won 12,292 votes, or 45 per cent, against Mr Polanski’s 8,928 votes, or 33 per cent, giving Labour a majority of 3,364 despite a 13 per cent swing to the Greens.

Conservative candidate Ewan Cameron came third, followed by Reform and the Liberal Democrats.

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Topics:

Zack Polanski

Green Party

Labour Party

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