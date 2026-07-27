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Police launch hate crime probe after gun attack on Toronto Jewish bakery

Two locations of the well-loved chain were damaged, with communal leaders expressing concerns about ‘a toxic brew’ of hatred

July 27, 2026 14:58
Kivas.jpg
A branch of Kiva's in Toronto (TripAdvisor)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish New Syndicate

3 min read
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The Toronto Police Service said on Sunday that its hate crime unit and its gun and gang task force are investigating after two locations of a Jewish-owned bakery chain were attacked, including one that was struck by gunfire.

"At this time, investigators are examining whether the incidents are connected and working to identify those responsible," the police department said. "There have been no reported injuries."

Olivia Chow, mayor of Toronto, identified the locations of what she said were "targeted attacks" as the Jewish-owned bagel shop Kiva's.

The attacks are "vile and unacceptable," Chow said. "We all have a responsibility to stand against hate. I will always stand with Toronto’s Jewish community against antisemitism.

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Topics:

Canada

Antisemitism

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