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Paloma Faith reveals she says ‘free Palestine’ to her children every night

Speaking in the wake of the Ed Sheeran-Macklemore row, the singer said she believes children should be ‘exposed to politics’

September 18, 2026 14:49
Paloma.jpg
Paloma Faith attends an event in Paris, France, September 17, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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Singer Paloma Faith has revealed that she tells her children “Free Palestine” every night, while criticising Ed Sheeran for refusing to publicly take a position on the Gaza War.

Speaking on Channel 4’s Fourcast podcast, the 44-year-old British star said she was particularly upset by Sheeran’s explanation that he avoided political statements because his audience included “young people, often children, of all backgrounds”.

“That comment I don’t like,” Faith said. “There are so many children in Palestine that are faced with unimaginable things and shouldn’t be.

“I say free Palestine to my children every night. I think children should be exposed to politics.

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Topics:

Music

Palestine

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