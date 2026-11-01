Iran declares UK Navy and RAF ‘terror groups’, and MI6 ‘hostile’

Iran has designated the UK Royal Navy and Royal Air Force “terrorist organisations” and labelled intelligence agency MI6 a “hostile group”, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The Iranian foreign ministry said the measures were retaliation for Britain’s part in what it described as the “US-Israeli war of aggression” against the Islamic Republic.

It also cited the government’s decision in July, following years of pressure, to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a threat to national security, banning support for it.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced at the time that