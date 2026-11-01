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Iran declares UK Navy and RAF ‘terror groups’, and MI6 ‘hostile’

The Islamic Republic announced “reciprocal measures” against the UK in response to what it deemed the government’s “illegal and hostile actions”

November 1, 2026 10:32
RAF soldiers GettyImages-2269090455.jpg
Armed forces personnel photographed after parachuting from a British Royal Air Force aircraft at a training facility earlier this year (Photo: Getty)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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Iran has designated the UK Royal Navy and Royal Air Force “terrorist organisations” and labelled intelligence agency MI6 a “hostile group”, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The Iranian foreign ministry said the measures were retaliation for Britain’s part in what it described as the “US-Israeli war of aggression” against the Islamic Republic.

It also cited the government’s decision in July, following years of pressure, to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a threat to national security, banning support for it.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced at the time that

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Topics:

Iran

Security

Defence

IRGC

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