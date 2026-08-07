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‘Hitler was a hero’: New survey reveals shocking scale of antisemitism in Candian universities

More than 95 per cent of Jewish students reported witnessing instances of antisemitism in the past year alone

August 7, 2026 14:32
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A pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the campus of McGill University in Montreal, Canada in 2024 (for illustrative purposes only - no colleges or universities were named in the report) (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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A new survey into antisemitism at Canadian university and college campuses has found that nearly all Jewish students have witnessed acts of Jew hatred in the past year alone.

Between November 17 and December 19, 2025, 900 Jewish students were polled, with 95.7 per cent reporting that they had witnessed at least one incident in the last 12 months.

Researchers also found that 18 per cent of incidents reported were allegedly carried out by faculty members, and a further seven per cent by teaching assistants.

Overall, 84 per cent of respondents said antisemitism is a serious problem on campus, with 70 per cent saying that their place of study does not take antisemitism seriously.

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Topics:

Universities

Canada

Antisemitism

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