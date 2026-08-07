‘Hitler was a hero’: New survey reveals shocking scale of antisemitism in Candian universities

Other findings showed that nearly half (45 per cent) experienced Holocaust denial or distortion, while 81 per cent reported hateful or discriminatory treatment of Zionists, 71 per cent reported antisemitic vandalism and 54 per cent reported intimidation or threats.

Finally, 22 per cent reported witnessing physical violence directed at Jews.

Providing specific examples of the abuse they had seen, one student wrote: “A professor wrote that we should kill all Zionists, that she’s worked with them and sees how evil they are.”

Another reported: “My friend was walking through [the hall]. He also wears a kippah, and a group of students shouted, ‘there’s a Jew... let’s get him’. They then chased him out of the building.”

A third alleged: “Residents at my on-campus residence started rumours about me that I am a child killer, white supremacist, racist, and Zionist all because these people found out that I was Jewish.”

And one student reported a professor saying that “Hitler was a hero,” while another said a professor told them: “Jews belong in Poland and need to go back.”

This treatment allegedly extended into formal academic work, with one respondent saying that another professor gave her zero marks on an assignment because it addressed sexual assaults by Hamas on Jews during October 7, claiming she was instead told to focus on the “Israeli police's role in sexual assaults”.

Jack Jedwab, the report’s author and the executive director of the Association for Canadian Studies, said: “The central finding here is very clear: Antisemitism on Canadian campuses is neither isolated nor episodic... it can reasonably be described as systemic.

“There's no qualifiers for this antisemitism, there's no adjectives, there's no pretext for it.”

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, B'nai Brith Canada and the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre also issued a joint statement after the release of the report.

“We call on university leaders and governments at every level to carefully consider this report,” it read.

"The drivers of this hatred - including antizionism - are well known, and the time to act is now. We need concrete actions to protect Canadian students.”