She delivered her acceptance speech on video call, sitting on the airport floor.

Albanese told the audience: “I am deeply outraged that the Costa Rican government has disseminated false information linking me to terrorism.

“Let me be clear: defending human rights is not terrorism.”

Albanese has faced widespread controversy and claims of extreme bias against Israel, particularly since October 7.

In just the last three months, she has been accused of “hijacking” the poetry of Auschwitz survivor Primo Levi to condemn Israel; apologised for distorting the Holocaust by claiming that Jews in Nazi death camps were referred to as “Muslims”; and publicly supported the Green Party’s “Zionism is racism” motion.

Following the news of Albanese’s barring, Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, posted on X: “I commend the government of Costa Rica for its decision to deny entry to the UN’s ‘rapporteur’ Francesca Albanese.”

Images from the university awards ceremony event show Albanese’s face on a screen above the stage.

Albanese appearing via video call to accept her honorary doctorate at the University of Costa Rica (photo: University of Costa Rica) [Missing Credit]

During her speech, Albanese said: “It has been speculated that this entry ban could be related to the sanctions imposed on me by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury.”

Last July, the US imposed sanctions on Albanese which forbids any US national or company to do business with her. The sanctions were upheld in June of this year after an appeal from Albanese.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the time: “The United States has repeatedly condemned and objected to the biased and malicious activities of Albanese that have long made her unfit for service as a special rapporteur.”

After her stay at Costa Rica’s international airport, she flew to Mexico City. On her X account she posted: “Thank you, people of Costa Rica. Goodbye, for now. I will return, I promise, when Costa Rica is free again.”