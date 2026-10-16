Become a Member
UK

Exclusive: Francesca Albanese condemned after backing ‘antisemitic’ Green policy on Zionism

UN Special Rapporteur commended Zack Polanski’s party for ‘doing something extremely human’

October 16, 2026 16:59
GettyImages-2267571382.jpg
United Nations (UN) special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese (Image: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese has been condemned for supporting the Green Party's “antisemitic” policy stating that “Zionism is racism”.

Speaking to Israeli-British historian Avi Shlaim on Monday for a discussion event at St Antony’s College, Oxford, she commended Zack Polanski’s party for “doing something extremely human” in adopting the policy.

Albanese, one of Israel’s most outspoken critics, said: “Frankly the Palestinians... have been the victims of Zionism for... years... if they [the Greens] want to say Zionism is racist, it is our responsibility to protect them.”

The Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories declared that Zionism was “racist” but appeared to attempt to moderate her position, adding: “I don’t think that it is completely fair to reduce Zionism to racism”. 

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Francesca Albanese

Green Party

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper