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Francesca Albanese apologises after ‘distorting Holocaust’ with claim that Jews in Nazi camps were called ‘Muslims’

UN Special Rapporteur on occupied Palestinian territories accused of trying to rewrite meaning of word ‘antisemitism’

September 28, 2026 15:04
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United Nations (UN) special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese in Antwerp, April 2, 2026 (Credit: JONAS ROOSENS / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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Francesca Albanese has apologised after being accused of distorting the Holocaust for claiming that Jews in Nazi death camps were referred to as “Muslims”. 

The UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories made the remarks during a recent podcast appearance while discussing the origins of the term “antisemitism”.

“When the term ‘antisemitism’ was first coined, it referred to anyone who wasn’t European and came from the Middle East… in reality, the concept of antisemitism is broader,” she said.

“In fact, when they were taken to the gas chambers, there are some testimonies about life in the concentration camps that mention how Jews were referred to as ‘Muslims’.”

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Topics:

Francesca Albanese

Holocaust

Nazi

UN watch

Hillel Neuer

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