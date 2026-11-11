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‘Vile hatemonger’ Francesca Albanese accused of ‘hijacking’ words of Primo Levi to condemn Israel

Israel said Albanese is a ‘vile hatemonger who deliberately desecrates Holocaust memory to spread hatred against Israel’

November 11, 2026 14:45
Albanese.jpg
United Nations special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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Israel’s has accused UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese of being a “vile hatemonger” and “hijacking” the words of Primo Levi as part of a campaign to “spread hatred” against the Jewish State.

Albanese, one of Israel’s most outspoken critics at the UN, posted Holocaust survivor Levi’s ‘If This is a Man’ poem through her X account on Sunday.

Responding to an Al Jazeera video about the conditions after heavy rain in Gaza, Albanese posted the poem and wrote: “The images of kids submerged in freezing floodwater, in flimsy tents that won’t survive another winter, make me SICK.

“I think of Primo Levi’s words that every European learns by heart at school – only to forget when entering politics or diplomacy. The shame of our time.”

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Topics:

United Nations

Israel

Francesca Albanese

Holocaust survivors

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