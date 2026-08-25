Become a Member
World

Dominican Republic to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism

The country becomes the seventh Latin American states to formally accept the definition

August 25, 2026 15:10
DR flag.jpg
A worker places Dominican Republic flags on poles during preparations for President Abinader's inauguration in Santo Domingo on August 15, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

Mike Wagenheim ,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The Dominican Republic will adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, JNS has learned.

Víctor Bisonó, the country’s foreign minister, confirmed the move, which makes it the seventh Latin American states to accept the definition and its associated examples of contemporary Jew-hate.

Argentina holds the sole IHRA full member status in Latin America, while six other Latin American countries have previously adopted the definition, those being Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama and Uruguay.

The Latin American and Caribbean Parliament, a consultative assembly made up of national parliamentarians representing 23 countries, has also adopted it.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Latin America

IHRA

Antisemitism

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper