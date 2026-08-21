The Guardian’s anti-Zionist campaign has reached a new low

There is literally no moral line within their pathological anti-Zionist campaign that the Guardian won't cross.
A case in point is an August 4 report at the outlet by Julian Borger ("Jerusalem's most important Muslim religious site facing ‘imminent’ threat of Israeli takeover, says Jordan") which doesn't merely legitimise the latest propaganda by Amman about the al-Aqsa Mosque being in danger. It also uses the incendiary language of extremists in the journalist's own voice.
Borger writes that the Jordanian warnings that Israel was going to "take over" the site "follow an escalating pattern of government-backed incursions by Jewish religious extremists on the compound around al-Aqsa mosque and Dome of the Rock," and then adds that, "on 23 July, more than 2,000 Israelis from the religious right… stormed the area, known to Jews as the Temple Mount."
Though the article later acknowledges that the Temple Mount is Judaism's holiest site, which an editor's note suggests came as the result of a complaint, it's remarkable – even by Guardian standards – that they used the terms "stormed" and "incursion" to describe peaceful Jewish visits to the Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.