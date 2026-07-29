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Who is Joshua Kushner, the Jewish billionaire tipped to lead World Cup sale talks?

Fifa boss Gianni Infantino’s proposal to sell off stakes in football’s most prestigious tournaments has prompted

July 29, 2026 15:40
GettyImages-2285225847.jpg
Joshua Kushner and his wife, Karlie Kloss, attend the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 8, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

3 min read
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Fifa boss Gianni Infantino has prompted outrage among football fans and governing bodies alike after suggesting his organisation could sell off stakes in prestige tournaments like the World Cup to private investors.

The idea has met with resistance from Uefa, which governs European football, and fans, who suggest it could create undue commercial pressure on the game’s decision-makers.

But, should Fifa go ahead with the plan, a Jewish billionaire with links to the Trump administration has already been tipped to lead the negotiations.

Joshua Kushner, whose brother Jared is married to President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, is reportedly in line to take a leading role in facilitating private investment in Fifa events.

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Topics:

Football

Jared Kushner

Donald Trump

US Politics

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