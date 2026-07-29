Israel’s biggest hospital partners with OpenAI as it aims to become fully AI-powered

Israel’s largest hospital has partnered with OpenAI in a collaboration that will see advanced artificial intelligence deployed across the facility, with the aim of supporting clinicians and researchers.

The partnership will give staff at Tel Aviv’s Sheba Medical Centre secure access to OpenAI’s healthcare AI platform, allowing them to rapidly search millions of peer-reviewed medical studies, clinical guidelines and public health sources to support clinical decision-making.

The scheme, led by Sheba’s ARC Innovation Centre – which serves as a testing hub for health technology – forms part of the hospital’s ambition to become a fully AI-powered medical centre. The platform will also incorporate Sheba’s own clinical protocols and care pathways, ensuring recommendations reflect the hospital’s approved standards.

Professor Eyal Zimlichman, Sheba’s chief innovation and AI officer and the founder of ARC, said the initiative marked “a decisive step” in the hospital’s transformation.