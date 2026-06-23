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Who is the Orthodox Jewish AI genius whose Google departure helped wipe £180 billion off parent firm’s stock market value?

Kippah-wearing Noam Sheezer quits to join rival OpenAI

June 23, 2026 14:32
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Noam Shazeer (Credit: Instagram)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read

He is the kippah-wearing artificial intelligence visionary who you’ve probably never heard of.

But when Noam Shazeer and another top AI executive revealed they were quitting Google within days of each other, it caused an earthquake in the world of big business.

The share price of Google’s parent firm Alphabet plunged 5.1 per cent, wiping a cool £180 billion off the company’s stock market value.

Considered one of the most important and sought-after minds in artificial intelligence, Shazeer, 50, is an American Orthodox Jewish computer scientist who has, despite being widely regarded as one of the architects of the modern AI revolution, given relatively few media interviews over nearly two decades at the forefront of the field.

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Topics:

Artificial intelligence

AI

Google

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