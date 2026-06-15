Fifa President Gianni Infantino proposes Israel v Palestine under-15s match in latest peace gambit

“We have a beautiful under-15 tournament coming up, where we will invite all 211 countries to participate, all the children of the world, let’s do it for that. Let’s work together. You have my commitment, you have the support of the whole room.”

There was, however, an awkward moment when Infantino brought the presidents of both the Israeli and Palestinian associations on stage for a symbolic handshake, which had reportedly been pre-agreed, only for Jibril Rajoub, head of the Palestinian FA, to snub his counterpart.

Rajoub declined to move closer to Basim Sheikh Suliman, despite Infantino placing a hand on his arm and gesturing for him to do so.

As he refused the handshake, he also shouted at the audience, with his deputy, Susan Shalabi, later telling Reuters that he said: “I cannot shake the hand of someone the Israelis have brought to whitewash their fascism and genocide. We are suffering.”

Both teams have a guaranteed invitation to the tournament, which is taking place in the US in September, as it has no qualification stage. It is not an official under-15s World Cup.

It is open to all 211 Fifa members – including Russia, which has been banned from Fifa competitions since February 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine.

Fifa has, thus far, resisted widespread calls for Israel to receive the same treatment in connection with the Gaza War.

The tournament will be a boys’ competition, before a girls’ version is hosted next year, and two separate tournaments will be organised each year starting from 2028.