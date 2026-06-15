Fifa President Gianni Infantino proposes Israel v Palestine under-15s match in latest peace gambit

Fifa President Gianni Infantino has suggested a symbolic Israel vs Palestine under-15s football match in his most recent attempt to broker unity in the Middle East.
Fifa revealed plans last December for a global under-15s tournament, and Infantino reportedly wants the opening match to be contested between Israel and Palestine.
He did not directly reference this idea at the Fifa Congress in Vancouver in April, but did speak about the ongoing conflict, saying: “Let me thank the two representatives from Israel and from Palestine, who have the same rights, duties and obligations, who are members of Fifa”.
He continued: “We will work together, let’s work together to give hope to the children, let’s work together for that.”
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