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Former West Midlands Police chief investigated for ‘gross misconduct’ over Maccabi fan ban

The police watchdog will examine, among other issues, flaws in the report justifying the ban, including a reference to a non-existent match that was allegedly the result of an AI hallucination

August 26, 2026 13:25
Copy of Screenshot 2025-12-31 at 07.05.07.png
Chief Constable Craig Guildford of West Midlands Police (Parliament TV)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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A former chief constable and three other officers are being investigated by a watchdog over the Maccabi Tel Aviv supporter ban row.

Maccabi supporters were barred from travelling to a Europa League game against Aston Villa at Villa Park in November, following safety concerns based on an inaccurate report prepared by West Midlands Police.

Eight errors were found in the report, including overstating Maccabi supporters’ role in disorder in Amsterdam in 2024, and a reference to a non-existent game between Maccabi and West Ham, said to have been produced by an AI hallucination.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Wednesday that ex-West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford will be investigated for gross misconduct over claims he failed to ensure due diligence over the document.

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Topics:

West Midlands Police

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Football

Israeli football

Birmingham

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