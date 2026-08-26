Former West Midlands Police chief investigated for ‘gross misconduct’ over Maccabi fan ban

Another officer and a staff member are also facing investigation for potential gross misconduct over the mistakes, along with two other officers who helped the force plan for the game and face accusations of potential misconduct.

The decision to ban the Israeli fans led to widespread criticism from political figures, including then-Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who said it was the “wrong decision” and ultimately led to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood saying she no longer had confidence in Mr Guildford’s leadership.

Under pressure to resign from his role as chief constable, Guildford announced he was retiring after facing what he called a “political and media frenzy”.

The IOPC said on Wednesday that investigators have gone through operational documents, reports, intelligence research, minutes of meetings, emails and other messages, as well as interviewing witnesses and experts.

It is claimed there is evidence Guildford had oversight of the inaccurate intelligence briefing document that was presented to the Birmingham Safety Advisory Group and formed a key part in the decisions leading to the ban.

Another senior serving officer is also under investigation for failing to ensure it was accurate, as well as a staff member who allegedly sourced the inaccurate information using AI.

Of the two other senior serving officers under investigation, one is accused of not properly balancing operational needs with engagement with local Jewish communities, and lacking impartiality towards Maccabi fans.

The other is under investigation for their oversight of the briefing document and a lack of balance towards the Israeli fans.

IOPC director of engagement Derrick Campbell said: “Our investigation to date has been to assess whether there is an indication anyone may have breached one or more of the standards of police professional behaviour.

“We have examined a wealth of material, hundreds of pieces of evidence, and believe there is an indication some people serving with the police may potentially have behaved in a manner that could justify disciplinary proceedings.

“They have been informed that their conduct will be investigated.

“At the end of our investigation, we will decide if anyone has a case to answer and should face a misconduct meeting or hearing.”