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US bombers withdrawn from RAF Fairford after ‘new threats’ against base

Six men arrested in connection with an alleged Iran-linked plot targeting the Gloucestershire site, including a dual Iranian-British national, have been released on bail

October 5, 2026 09:54
Copy of Fairford.jpg
The main gate of RAF Fairford on September 27, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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The US Air Force has withdrawn all of its bombers from RAF Fairford, reportedly because of new threats against the base in Gloucestershire following a suspected terror plot.

The bombers have been sent back to their home bases in the US, with at least three of the planes landing in South Dakota by Sunday, US officials who wished to remain anonymous told the New York Times.

One official said the new information was part of the same threat warnings from three weeks ago but that more specific details emerged in the past 24 hours, the outlet reported.

It added that some planes and crew left while refuelling aircraft were still being arranged to support the flights because of the urgency of the situation.

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Topics:

RAF

USA

Iran

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