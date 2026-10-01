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Israel warned Britain about pending Iranian attack before ‘they slapped sanctions on us,’ claims Netanyahu

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused the Ed Miliband of ‘catastrophic failure of judgement’ in shaking hands with Iran’s foreign minister during the UN General Assembly

October 1, 2026 10:49
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Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity. (YouTube/FoxNews)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

1 min read
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has claimed that the UK “slapped sanctions” on West Bank settlements shortly after Israeli intelligence warned the government about a pending Iranian attack on British soil.

In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Netanyahu said that “anti-Israel propaganda” had reached “absurd” levels in Britain.

“We gave the Brits the intel that there was going to be an attack, an Iranian-sponsored attack, and pretty much the next day they slapped sanctions on us.

“It’s wild. I mean, the caving in, the collapse before the Islamist-Marxist alliance is very dangerous for the future of the West.”

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Topics:

Benjamin Netanyahu

Ed Miliband

Iran

RAF

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