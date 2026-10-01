Israel warned Britain about pending Iranian attack before ‘they slapped sanctions on us,’ claims Netanyahu

In interviews on Wednesday, Andy Burnham told broadcasters that he suspected Iranian involvement in the foiled plot near RAF Fairford in which five British nationals were arrested and subsequently bailed.

“There are strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened”, said the prime minister.

Although he said he was unable to reveal further details due to ongoing police investigations, he added: “Obviously I wouldn't say it lightly.”

Since the revelation about possible Iranian involvement, senior Conservatives have criticised the foreign secretary, Ed Miliband’s, decision to meet with Iran’s foreign minister at the United Nations.

Following the meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the JC revealed that Miliband did not meet a single Israeli official during his trip to New York.

Tom Tugendhat, the shadow foreign secretary, posted on X: “There have been many, many incidents of Iranian violence in the UK and against British targets around the world.

“Shaking hands with one of the architects or supporters of the violence is not representing the interests of the British people.”

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch then accused the foreign secretary of a “catastrophic failure of judgement”.

Tom is absolutely right. A catastrophic failure of judgement.



Labour sees foreign policy through the lens of courting radical left wing votes at home.



National security must come above all else, including naked political self-interest. https://t.co/zWvzheZiu2 — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) September 30, 2026

“Labour sees foreign policy through the lens of courting radical left-wing votes at home. National security must come above all else, including naked political self-interest,” she added.

During the Labour Party’s annual conference this week, Miliband was accused of a disproportionate focus on Israel in his keynote speech to party activists.

In it, he defended the government’s more robust approach to Israel, and praised pro-Palestine activists.

Also in his interview on Fox, Netanyahu praised the heroism of the passengers and pilot who prevented “major disaster” on a Tel Aviv-bound Flydubai airliner.

However, he said it was “too early to say” whether there was Iranian involvement in the incident, which his defence minister, Israel Katz, has branded an “attempted jihadist terror attack”.

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.