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Andy Burnham: ‘Strong indications’ Iran played a role in RAF Fairford incident

US President Trump has criticised the decision to release the five suspects on bail

September 30, 2026 17:00
Burnham.jpg
Prime Minister Andy Burnham delivers his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool on September 29, 2026 (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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Iran is likely to have played a role in the suspected terror plot outside RAF Fairford, the prime minister has said.

Five men, all British nationals in their 20s, were arrested near the RAF base, which is also used by the United States in Gloucestershire on Sunday.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested “a foreign actor” may have had involvement in the incident.

In interviews broadcast today, Andy Burnham said that it seemed likely that Iran had a role.

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Topics:

Labour Party

Iran

RAF

Andy Burnham

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