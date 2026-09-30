Andy Burnham: ‘Strong indications’ Iran played a role in RAF Fairford incident

He told the BBC’s Chris Mason: “There are strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened over the weekend at RAF Fairford, but of course it remains an ongoing, complex, and serious police investigation.

“And of course, we are working closely with our colleagues in the United States of America.”

He also noted that he held a Cobra meeting on the incident on Monday, while at the Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool.

The prime minister sought to reassure viewers by saying that the government were “on top of it in every possible way imaginable”.

He continued: “Police in Gloucestershire, our counter-terrorism police have done an outstanding job. I thank them for that. We will say more in due course, but we can confirm our belief that we believe Iran to have played a part.”

Pressed by Mason on what led the government to believe Iranian involvement, Burnham replied that he “can't go into all of those details, but obviously I wouldn't say it lightly”.

On Monday, Donald Trump expressed criticism of the decision of authorities to grant bail to the suspects arrested in Gloucestershire, telling reporters: "I wouldn't have done that”.

Asked about Trump’s comments and whether British authorities had a grip on the situation, Burnham replied that the suspects had been released “obviously with the strictest possible bail conditions.”

He added: “We've been talking to counterparts in the United States all week to explain what is happening here, how things are being done, I have complete confidence in the way British security services are handling this.”

In a different interview, with GB News’ Christopher Hope, he alluded to the depth of cooperation with the US: “It's obviously a very serious investigation involving our colleagues in the United States, and we are working very closely with them. And I will say more when I can.”

However, asked by Channel 5’s Andy Bell, the prime minister refused to be drawn on whether the use of RAF Fairford by the United States – including to bomb targets in Iran – invited a greater security threat onto Britain.

“It's too early to jump to conclusions. It is an ongoing investigation and it's a very serious one.

“As I just said, all of that is being looked at, motive and of course what happened on the night.

“And we're grateful to the member of the public for ringing the alarm, but also our police in Gloucestershire. Our security services have done an outstanding job. We're grateful to them but we will say more when we can”, he told the broadcaster.”