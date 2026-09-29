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RAF Fairford suspected terror plot involved ‘a foreign actor’, claims Marco Rubio

Five suspects, all British nationals in their 20s, have been released on bail

September 29, 2026 11:16
Rubio.jpg
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a multilateral meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York City on September 22, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

3 min read
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A suspected terror plot against an RAF base used by American forces “clearly involves the hand of a foreign actor”, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has claimed, but refused to provide further details.

In a TV interview, the top diplomat mentioned Iran by name, pointing out it had threatened to attack US interests, but did not directly blame it for the weekend incident.

Tehran has strongly denied any involvement, calling claims to the contrary “unfounded and malicious speculations”.

Rubio described events that unfolded near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire as a “very serious situation” and thanked the British authorities for their response, saying they had been “very cooperative and very helpful”.

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Topics:

Marco Rubio

RAF

Counter-terrorism

Police

Iran

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