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RAF base at centre of counter-terror operation is used by US planes to hit Iranian missile sites

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards ⁠said in July that any base used in strikes would be a legitimate target

September 27, 2026 12:47
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Police in Whelford near RAF Fairford after major incident has been declared (Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

By

JC Reporter

3 min read
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The British RAF base at the centre of a police counter-terror operation has been used by US planes to carry out strikes on Iranian missile sites that are attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards ⁠said in July that any base used in strikes would be a legitimate target.

Counter-terrorism police are reportedly leading the investigation that saw several men arrested on suspicion of explosive offences near RAF Fairford.

The police operation near the village of Whelford in Gloucestershire was not intelligence-led, meaning investigators had not known about any potential plot in advance.

Villagers have been evacuated from their homes near RAF Fairford and the Army’s explosives experts are examining vehicles, police said.

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