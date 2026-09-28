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Suspects arrested over alleged RAF Fairford terror plot released on bail

All five men are British nationals aged in their 20s

September 28, 2026 16:23
Copy of Fairford.jpg
A police checkpoint near RAF Fairford near the village of Whelford in Gloucestershire, on September 28, 2026 (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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The men arrested over a suspected terrorist plot near an RAF base will all be released on police bail, police said.

Five British nationals were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and terrorism on Sunday after three suspicious vans were found near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, which is used by the US.

Speaking outside Scotland Yard on Monday, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, said: “Following extensive interviews and inquiries, the five men who were arrested are being released on police bail this afternoon.

“To be very clear, this does not mean that the investigation is over. They are subject to stringent conditions on their movement and contact with others. They absolutely remain under investigation as we explore multiple lines of inquiry.”

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Topics:

Police

Counter-terrorism

RAF

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