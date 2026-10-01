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Iranian-British national arrested over suspected RAF Fairford plot

October 1, 2026 17:53
Copy of Fairford.jpg
Armed police maintain roadblocks and security checks around RAF Fairford on September 28, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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A dual Iranian-British national has been arrested in relation to the incident at RAF Fairford last week.

The 27-year-old man was on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts, Counter Terror Police confirmed on Thursday.

A second man, a 26-year-old British national, was also questioned, while searches have been carried out at two properties in Westminster.

Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Vicki Evans said: “The investigation into circumstances surrounding events in Gloucestershire is hugely complex, and our specialist teams are interrogating multiple lines of enquiry.

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Topics:

Iran

Police

RAF

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