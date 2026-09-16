Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters calls Ed Sheeran a ‘pussy’ over Macklemore Gaza row

Macklemore promptly pointed the finger at Sheeran, accusing him of caring more about keeping his “apolitical image” than about the conflict in Gaza.

Sheeran responded by saying the decision to remove him wasn’t his, insisting that he was ‘not complicit’ and saying that just because he doesn’t talk about politics in public “doesn’t mean [he] doesn’t care”.

Ed Sheeran (Image: Getty Images) Getty Images for for iHeartRadio

Sheeran wrote: “There is a reason I do not use my professional platform for politics – my audience includes young people, often children, of all backgrounds. Those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum.”

Now, though, Waters has taken to X to express his thoughts on the matter, posting a video saying: “This is a little message for Ed Sheeran.”

He then showed artworks and photographs which were placed behind him, including one of UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who has previously been accused of bias against Israel, which she has denied.

He said: “Anyway, never mind all that. I just have a little message for [Sheeran]. [There are] two kinds of people in this world. [There are] people who do the right thing. The rapper Macklemore would be one of those people.

Macklemore (Image: Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

“And there’s people – many of them, sadly – little f... excuse me, I nearly used the F-word then… pussies like you who do the wrong thing.”

The bassist and singer has, for years, been open about his disdain for the Jewish state, most recently in July during an antizionist event in Ireland.

At the event, Waters appeared on a pre-recorded video address, saying: “I think the awful experiment that is the state of Israel is coming to an end – and there will be equal rights, civil, human, every kind of right for all our brothers and sisters living between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea.”

The audience cheered Waters’ comments.

His recent condemnation of Sheeran comes after all the remaining supporting acts pulled out of the tour, including Irish folk band Beoga, who blamed the “Zionist lobby” for getting Macklemore kicked off, and Irish singer Aaron Rowe, who accused Israel of “genocide” and “savagely killing children”.