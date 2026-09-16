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Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters calls Ed Sheeran a ‘pussy’ over Macklemore Gaza row

Anti-Israel artists have launched an attack on Sheeran after he maintained his apolitical stance in the face of his support acts dropping out in protest of the ‘Zionist lobby’

September 16, 2026 16:12
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Roger Waters (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Pink Floyd's Roger Waters has become the latest artist to attack Ed Sheeran after anti-Israel rapper Macklemore was dropped from Sheeran’s tour.

Macklemore, real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, was removed from his supporting role on the Loop tour in the US after seven of the eight remaining scheduled venues he was due to perform at threatened to cancel the concerts if he stayed on the bill.

The boycott threat came after the New Jersey leg of the tour last weekend, when Macklemore chanted “free Palestine” and projected images of Gaza during the performance of his 2024 pro-Palestine song Hind’s Hall.

Messina Touring Group, the tour’s US promoter, announced on Monday that the rapper would no longer be featuring in its line-up.

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Roger Waters

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