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Stephen Pollard

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Stephen Pollard

Opinion

Guterres condemns part of the UN as ‘out of control’ over Israel – after years of feeding the same bias

It is all well and good for the secretary general to point in the direction of Francesca Albanese et al. The real problem, however, is not a few individuals but institutional hostility to the Jewish state

August 28, 2026 17:58
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United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Damascus on July 26, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
8 min read
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It’s all too rare now for the news to make one smile. But I have to admit to a full-on belly laugh at a story which has been doing the rounds in recent weeks but which is so preposterous that every time it’s mentioned it brings on a large grin.

“Jewish candidate for top UN post wins initial Security Council straw poll”, ran one headline. “Holocaust survivor's daughter leads early UN race to replace Guterres as secretary-general”, went another. The stories refer to Rebeca Grynspan, a former vice president of Costa Rica who is now secretary-general of the UN Trade and Development agency (UNCTAD). Grynspan is being mooted as a “prominent candidate” in the 2026 race to become the next United Nations Secretary-General – not just prominent but the actual front runner.

According to Middle East Eye, “Her parents were European Jewish refugees who fled persecution in the lead-up to the Second World War, while members of her extended family were killed in the Nazi Holocaust. Her sister, Frida Greenspan, moved to Israel at 17 and lives in Mevaseret Zion, near Jerusalem. Her children served in the Israeli military, including as officers. ‘We are Zionists by birth,’ her sister told Ynet. The Israeli newspaper described Rebeca Grynspan as ‘one of the distinctly pro-Israel candidates’ and reported that she has relatives living in the occupied West Bank. Ynet added that ‘she herself is proud of her Jewish heritage, and has maintained close ties with officials in Jerusalem over the years’.”

Given that Middle East Eye is reliably wrong about everything I’d be inclined to think that Grynspan is in fact a practising Catholic. But on this one occasion it seems to have run a story that is vaguely correct. So, of course, you can be sure it doesn’t like the idea of Grynspan. Not at all: “She has rarely placed Israel at the centre of her public political identity, leaving her approach to longstanding UN positions on Palestine largely untested.”

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Topics:

United Nations

Francesca Albanese

Israel

Emmanuel Macron

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